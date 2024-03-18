Melrose fire chief placed on leave amid investigation

The fire chief in Melrose, Massachusetts, has been placed on leave due to a pending investigation, according to the city.

Officials didn't release any further information about the investigation — only saying it's an alleged violation of city policy.

Fire Chief Ed Collina has been a firefighter in Melrose for 38 years, leading the department for the past six years. In fact, just last month he announced he would be retiring in April.

The problems at fire stations in Melrose, Massachusetts, include flooding, rodents, raw sewage and a lack of heat.

Last year, the NBC10 Boston Investigators spoke with Collina about the "deplorable conditions" at the city's fire houses and his push to bring the department into the 21st century.

In November, voters approved plans to renovate fire headquarters and build new fire houses for engines 2 and 3.

It's unclear what sparked this investigation, how long Collina is expected to be on leave and whether this will affect his planned retirement.

The city would only confirm that he was placed on leave as of March 15.