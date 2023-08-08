Methuen police officer arrested on child pornography charge

Local

Officer Matthew Bistany was due to appear in Lawrence District Court to face a charge of child pornography later Tuesday

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A Methuen police officer was arrested at his home Tuesday morning on a child pornography charge, Massachusetts State Police say.

Officer Matthew Bistany, 51, was taken into custody at his home in Methuen by the state police cybercrimes unit, with help from a state SWAT team and Methuen police, according to state police.

Bistany was due to appear in Lawrence District Court to face the charge of child pornography later Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear if Bistany had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

Police didn't share information on what prompted the investigation, but did say that more information would be released.

Methuen police didn't immediately release a statement.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

