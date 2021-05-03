Methuen Police Searching for 2 Missing Girls, Both 16

Police are looking for two teenagers from Methuen, Massachusetts, who have been missing since last Friday.

Justine Justiniano and Altagracia Mauricio-Rodriguez, both 16, were last seen around 10 a.m. on April 30, Methuen police said. Each was last seen at her residence, according to police.

While police released the information minutes apart, they didn't indicate if the two cases are connected.

Justiniano has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4'10", approximately 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing all gray clothing and glasses.

Mauricio-Rodriguez also has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'2", approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police did not provide any other information.

Anyone with information on either of the girl's whereabouts is asked to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.