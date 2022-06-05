Mills Widens Fundraising Advantage in Maine Governor's Race

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills widened her fundraising advantage over Republican Paul LePage in the governor’s race, according to new financial disclosures filed Friday.

Mills has raised $3.2 million to date, more than double the nearly $1.5 million raised by LePage, according to the disclosures.

The new figures were contained in pre-primary election disclosures that are required even though both Mills and LePage are unopposed in their respective primaries on June 14.

There is only one other candidate in the race, Down East physician Sam Hunkler, who’s running as an independent.

Mills and LePage clashed during LePage’s tenure as governor, during which Mills served as the state attorney general. Their race against each other is one several gubernatorial contests that will be on the national radar during the 2022 midterm elections.

LePage served two conservative terms, but Maine allows a former governor to serve again after sitting out an election.