Local

missing person

Missing 86-Year-Old Woman From Randolph Found Dead

Marie Laure Depestre had wandered away from her home Saturday

By Asher Klein

Randolph Police Department

An 86-year-old woman who'd been missing from Randolph, Massachusetts, since Saturday was found dead Monday several miles from her home, authorities said.

Marie Laure Depestre had memory loss and went missing before, according to the Randolph Police Department. She'd wandered away from her home on Decelle Drive Saturday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Her body was found about 1 p.m. Monday in a swampy area near Mazzeo Drive, within two miles of her home, police and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

There were no signs of foul play in the case, but the authorities said they submitted the case to the medical examiner to confirm how Depestre died.

This article tagged under:

missing personMassachusettsRandolph
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us