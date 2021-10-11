Missing 86-Year-Old Woman From Randolph Found Dead

An 86-year-old woman who'd been missing from Randolph, Massachusetts, since Saturday was found dead Monday several miles from her home, authorities said.

Marie Laure Depestre had memory loss and went missing before, according to the Randolph Police Department. She'd wandered away from her home on Decelle Drive Saturday afternoon.

Her body was found about 1 p.m. Monday in a swampy area near Mazzeo Drive, within two miles of her home, police and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

There were no signs of foul play in the case, but the authorities said they submitted the case to the medical examiner to confirm how Depestre died.