Missing Elderly Man May Have Left Vermont, Police Say

Police in Essex, Vermont, are asking for help from around the Northeast as they continue searching for a missing elderly man.

Clint Casavant was last seen five days ago at a convenience store near his home in Essex Junction, according to investigators.

Police say the 89-year-old could well be confused, and may be lost.

After days of searching have turned up no signs of Casavant in and around Essex, police tell NECN they are now looking into whether he is no longer in Vermont.

Investigators have reached out to authorities in nearby states, including New York and Massachusetts, and are asking citizens elsewhere to keep their eyes open for him, as well.

Tracking Casavant has been difficult, according to Essex Police Chief Ron Hoague, because he had no cell phone or credit card with him, and his car was not equipped with any technology that could assist in finding him.

Casavant was last driving a 2008 black Ford Escape with Vermont plates EXR-455.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police at 802-878-8331.