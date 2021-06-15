Local

New Hampshire

Missing Teen Sought in Croydon, NH

New Hampshire State Police

Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Croydon, New Hampshire.

Madeleine Morris was last seen at noon Tuesday. She walked away from her Sandhill Road home, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Morris is described as being white with a medium build, dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. Police say she is about 5'1 and 120 pounds.

Local

unemployment 1 hour ago

Back-to-Work Bonus: Maine Offers $1,500 for People to Move Off Unemployment

Route 100 2 hours ago

Vermont Couple on 220-Mile Trek for Diabetes Support

When she was last seen, Morris was wearing denim pants and a lavender or pink shirt, according to police.

Using an app, her parents determined her cellphone was at Reeds Mill Road at some point after she was last seen, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police missing persons unit at 603-271-2663.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshiremissing personCroydon
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us