Missing Teen Sought in Croydon, NH

Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Croydon, New Hampshire.

Madeleine Morris was last seen at noon Tuesday. She walked away from her Sandhill Road home, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Morris is described as being white with a medium build, dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. Police say she is about 5'1 and 120 pounds.

When she was last seen, Morris was wearing denim pants and a lavender or pink shirt, according to police.

Using an app, her parents determined her cellphone was at Reeds Mill Road at some point after she was last seen, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police missing persons unit at 603-271-2663.