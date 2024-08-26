Missing Vt. man found dead in car off steep embankment

A man missing from Readsboro, Vermont, was found dead Monday inside a vehicle that had gone over a steep embankment.

Vermont State Police say they were alerted in the morning to a car on Tunnel Street in the Town of Whitingham that matched the description of Harold Lavanway's Honda Civic. Troopers responded and found the missing 73-year-old dead.

According to police, an initial investigation shows that Lavanway was driving northbound on Tunnel Street and navigated a left-hand curve in the roadway. As the roadway straightened, however, Lavanway veered off the northbound shoulder, coming to a rest about 10 feet down an embankment. The time of the crash is currently unknown.

Lavanway’s body will be taken to the chief medical examiner's office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

A neighbor had last seen Lavanway around 10 p.m. Friday, traveling in his Honda south toward the Monroe Bridge area in Massachusetts. His family contacted police on Sunday morning to say that he was missing and could not be located despite several attempts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call state police at 802-442-5421. An investigation is ongoing, and further information is not available at this time.