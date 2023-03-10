Mobile Sports Betting Goes Live Friday Morning in Mass.

Online sports betting is set to go live in Massachusetts on Friday morning, nearly six weeks after the activity was launched at the Bay State's three casinos.

After 10 a.m. on Friday, though, players will no longer need to travel to MGM Springfield, Encore or Plainridge Park. They'll be able to wager on sports right on their cell phone.

It's not just sports that people will be able to bet on, either. They'll be able to put money down on everyday games, tournaments and even awards shows like the Oscars.

Mobile sports betting is expected to be a great financial opportunity for the Massachusetts, generating as much as $60 million in revenue every year.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Friday morning, there will be six companies launching, after getting the go-ahead from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. Eventually, there will be 15 companies given the green light.

The president of Boston-based DraftKings said his company is ready to go.

“I think it will be an intense market, per capita, I think the sports fandom in Massachusetts is through the roof," President of DraftKings Matt Kalish said. "It’s regularly recognized as one of the best sports towns in the country.”

Online sports betting goes live at 10 a.m.