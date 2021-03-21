More Essential Workers Eligible for Vaccine Monday in Mass. Here's What to Know

Beginning Monday, Massachusetts residents at least 60 years old and a new group of essential workers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

That means grocery store employees across the Bay State become eligible for vaccination on Monday, along with retail and food service workers, convenience store workers, transit workers, public works and sanitation workers, utility workers and people in public health.

Additionally, those working in the court system, food pantry workers and volunteers, vaccine development workers and medical supply chain volunteers are eligible.

This is a huge relief for many Massachusetts essential workers who must continue working around other people during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, hundreds of thousands of people must decide if they want to add their names to the ranks of those who have already been vaccinated.

We got our first look inside Boston's Hynes Convention Center, which is set to become the largest mass vaccination site in Massachusetts as it ramps up operations and replaces Fenway Park.

"The faster, more efficiently we can get everything done, the better," said Waltham resident Kevin Tierney. "The sooner I can hug grandma. You know it's been a year, I'd love to do that."

You can preregister for an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.

Appointments are based on eligibility and availability. It is expected that more sites will come online as part of the preregistration process in April, when more residents become eligible.

The next group expected to be able to become vaccinated in Massachusetts includes those aged 55 years or older, as well as residents with one specified medial condition.