More MBTA service changes coming in February — here's what to expect

Service changes are planned for February on the Red, Orange and Green lines, as well as the Fitchburg and Lowell commuter rails, the MBTA announced Friday.

"The MBTA will continue working to improve service reliability across the system, recognizing the challenges service changes cause for riders," the T said in a release said Friday. "The MBTA encourages riders to use alternative shuttle bus options available."

During these changes, the T will have staff available on-site to offer information and assistance. Riders are asked to visit the T's website for up-to-date service information.

Here are the changes coming to the T next month, as released by the MBTA:

RED LINE

As previously announced, Red Line service will be suspended between Alewife and Harvard stations all day from start to end of service for 10 days from February 5-14 . Beginning at approximately 8:45 PM through the end of service every day during the same period from February 5-14 , this Red Line service suspension will be extended to Park Street (meaning evening service will be suspended between Alewife and Park Street).

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between these stations. A page with dedicated information for riders will be available at mbta.com/RedLine.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Porter Square and North Station. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Porter Square.

As a result of this service change, there will be longer than normal time between Red Line subway trains where service continues to operate. Riders are encouraged to plan extra time.

This service change is in place as part of the MBTA's Track Improvement Program. Crews will perform track and tie replacement work; infrastructure upgrades; station amenity upgrades like new lighting, painting, tiling, and power washing; and more.

ORANGE LINE

Orange Line service will be suspended between Forest Hills and Ruggles stations all day from start to end of service during the weekend of February 17-18 .

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Forest Hills and Ruggles.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Forest Hills.

This service change is in place for crews to perform critical signal improvement work.

GREEN LINE

As previously announced, Green Line service on the B branch between Copley and Babcock Street, on the C branch between Copley and Cleveland Circle, and on the D branch between Copley and Brookline Hills will be suspended all day from start to end of service for 18 days from February 20-March 8 .

A page with dedicated information for riders will be available at mbta.com/GreenLine.

B Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Copley stations. Outbound B branch riders will not be charged a fare at Babcock Street (outbound only). There will be free fares at Copley Station with the fare gates open. Riders can also utilize free Route 57 bus service for alternate travel between Kenmore and Babcock Street.

C Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Cleveland Circle and Copley stations. There will be free fares at Copley Station with the fare gates open.

D Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Brookline Hills and Copley stations. Outbound D branch riders will not be charged a fare at Brookline Hills (outbound only). There will be free fares at Copley Station with the fare gates open.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne stations during this Green Line service change. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Lansdowne.

This service change is in place as part of the MBTA's Track Improvement Program. Crews will perform track and tie replacement work; infrastructure upgrades; station amenity upgrades like new lighting, painting, tiling, and power washing; and more.

FITCHBURG COMMUTER RAIL LINE

Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line service will be suspended between Littleton/Route 495 and Alewife stations from start to end of service during the weekend of February 3-4 .

A dedicated diversion schedule will be in effect and available on mbta.com soon.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will replace service between Littleton/Route 495 and Alewife. Local shuttle buses will make all stops between Littleton/Route 495 and Alewife. Express shuttle buses will also make stops at Littleton/Route 495 and South Acton and will then operate express to Alewife. There will be no service at Kendal Green with passengers instead encouraged to consider local bus routes at Brandeis/Roberts.

Passengers are expected to purchase a regular subway fare and/or Commuter Rail interzone fare.

This service change allows crews to perform Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

LOWELL COMMUTER RAIL LINE

Lowell Commuter Rail Line service will be suspended between Lowell and North Station from start to end of service during the weekend of February 10-11 .

Free and accessible shuttle buses will replace service between Lowell and North Station. A dedicated diversion schedule will be in effect and available on mbta.com soon.

This service change allows crews to perform Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

The service changes were previously announced in January, according to the T.