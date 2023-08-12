Motorcycle driver dies in crash with SUV in Prospect, Maine

A motorcyclist was killed when he hit the side of an SUV while driving in Prospect, Maine, on Saturday, police said.

Christopher Sabol, 23, was riding with a group of other motorcyclists west on Fort Knox Road, away from the Penobscot Narrows Bridge near Blanket Lane, when he hit the SUV about 3:34 p.m., according to Maine State Police.

It's believed Sabol was speeding past a car and failed to negotiate a turn, slamming into the side of the SUV, a Subaru Crosstrek, police said. The Subaru's driver wasn't hurt.

Police were continuing their investigation Saturday night.