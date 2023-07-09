Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Northwood, NH

A man driving a motorcycle was killed Saturday when he was hit by a car on New Hampshire's Route 4 in Northwood, police said.

Phillip Allen, a 77-year-old man from Northwood, was near Blakes Hill Road on Route 4 around 3 p.m. when a 2015 Ford Mustang driving the other way crossed the median and hit his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, New Hampshire State Police said Sunday.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said. The driver and passenger of the Mustang, a man and woman from Concord, were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries, but were both expected to survive.

Police said they were investigating the cause of the crash, but didn't announce if anyone was set to face charges. Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call police at 603-545-4288 or emailing Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov.