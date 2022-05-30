Motorcyclist Killed in Eastham Crash

A person died on Memorial Day in a motorcycle crash in Eastham, Massachusetts, police announced.

The Eastham police and fire departments responded to the crash around 2:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Massasoit Road at Edgewood Road. The motorcycle was off the side of the road and the operator was on the ground nearby, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. Police are not releasing the person's name at this time pending notification to family members.

Massasoit Road was closed between Route 6 and the rear entrance of the Sea Toller Plaza for more than three hours following the crash.

Wellfleet and Brewster police, as well as the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office, assisted the Eastham Police Department.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Eastham Police Department and Cape Cod Regional Crash Reconstruction Team.