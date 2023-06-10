Local

mt washington

Mt. Washington records snowiest June in history

With Saturday's snowfall, this is now Mt. Washington's snowiest June on record since they began keeping data in 1932.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Mount Washington Observatory/Facebook

When we think of June, we're usually thinking about the start of summer at New England's beautiful beaches. But that's not the case everywhere in the region, as snow is still falling on Mt. Washington in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

A quasi-stationary low sitting over the region has delivered snow nearly every day so far this month to the highest peak in the Northeast, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

A total of 8.4 inches has fallen so far this month, and that total could even increase -- another low and more cold air is approaching in the days ahead, the observatory said, noting that the mountain's last snowfall of the season typically occurs in early to mid June most years, statistically speaking.

This article tagged under:

mt washingtonNew Hampshire
