New Hampshire

WATCH: Here's What It Looks Like Atop Mt. Washington Amid 130 MPH Winds, -40 Degree Temps

As of about 3 p.m. Friday, the observatory had already hit 36 degrees below zero, breaking the daily record low set in 1963

By Marc Fortier and Eli Rosenberg

It's cold outside. Really cold.

But if you want to know real cold, talk to the folks at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

"There is half of me that loves what is going on right now, and the other half of me is pretty terrifying," said meteorologist Francis Tarasiewicz, at work atop the mountain Friday afternoon.

Sitting at 6,288 feet, the Mount Washington Observatory is already breaking records with the cold.

As of about 3 p.m. Friday, the observatory had already hit 36 degrees below zero, breaking the daily record low of negative 32 set in 1963. With wind chills factored in, it feels like the temperature is actually negative 93. And things are only expected to get colder overnight.

The observatory is also eyeing the coldest temperature on record at the station at 47 below zero.

Scientists like Tarasiewicz go out every hour to collect data. He doesn't mess around when it comes to protecting himself from dangerously cold weather.

"It kind of looks like I went on a shopping spree," he said, holding his gear. "Even in these extreme temperatures, I stay quite warm."

Here are two video feeds where you can see the conditions at the peak for yourself:

Mount Washington Observatory Tower Cam

Mount Washington Observatory Deck Cam

