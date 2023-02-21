Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-93 at O'Neill Tunnel in Boston

There was a crash involving multiple vehicles at the O'Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 northbound in Boston on Tuesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

MassDOT said the crash was at Exit 17, at the entrance portal.

Injuries were reported in the crash.

The left lane was closed because of the crash, which was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Additional information has not been released.