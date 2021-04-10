Local

Route 1A

Multiple People Hospitalized From East Boston Crash

At least one person suffered very serious injuries, authorities say

By Alec Greaney

A two-car crash in East Boston has sent multiple people to the hospital, with at least one person having life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The incident ocurrred around 4:11 a.m. Saturday on Route 1A southbound at Boardman St., located close to Suffolk Downs. The road has been closed as investigators process the scene.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Everyone from both vehicles was brought to the hospital, according to Boston police. The total number of passengers is unknown, but at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

This article tagged under:

Route 1Acrasheast boston
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us