Multiple People Hospitalized From East Boston Crash

A two-car crash in East Boston has sent multiple people to the hospital, with at least one person having life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The incident ocurrred around 4:11 a.m. Saturday on Route 1A southbound at Boardman St., located close to Suffolk Downs. The road has been closed as investigators process the scene.

Everyone from both vehicles was brought to the hospital, according to Boston police. The total number of passengers is unknown, but at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.