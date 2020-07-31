NASCAR Race Expected to Draw 12,000 Fans to NH on Sunday

NASCAR drivers and their teams won’t be racking up many miles outside New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend — the state is requiring them to remain either at the track or at their hotels during their stay.

“They don’t go out to dinner, they don’t go out and get coffee, nothing like that. They’re really quarantined in that bubble between where they sleep and where they work,” Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.

The speedway in Loudon is hosting the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday, the first large sports event with spectators in New England since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the state allowed the speedway to host up to 35% of its capacity, the roughly 12,000 tickets sold amounted to closer to 20%, Sununu said. About 90% were sold within New England.

According to the state’s lodging guidelines, anyone from outside New England staying overnight in a New Hampshire hotel, motel or rental property is supposed to quarantine at home for 14 days before arriving.

Fans will be required to wear masks when not in their assigned seats.