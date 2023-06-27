Nashua police investigation prompts brief shelter-in-place

A major police investigation briefly placed part of Nashua, New Hampshire, under lockdown on Tuesday.
Nashua police urged people near Main Street and Fossa Avenue to shelter in place shortly before 3 p.m. because of an active investigation that brought out a large police presence. The shelter-in-place was lifted about 15 minutes later, with police saying there was no danger.
Police haven't shared what prompted the lockdown.
NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Nashua police for more information.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.