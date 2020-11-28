Nashua Endangered Missing Man Safely Located: Police

Police in New Hampshire say they have safely located an endangered missing man who had not been seen in four days.

The Nashua Police Department originally shared a press release Saturday night, asking for assistance in locating Rafael Santana, who has dementia. Santana turned 74 years old last Sunday and had not been seen since the late evening on Nov. 24, when he wandered from his residence in the French Hill area.

Nashua police had asked people to contact them immediately if they had any information on Santana's whereabouts. Police did not provide any information regarding where Santana was located later Saturday; they only shared he had been safely found.

Police said earlier that Santana had previously been located walking on highways, is confused easily from his dementia, and often thinks he is in New Jersey or New York.

Santana has family in the Nashua area, as well as in Lowell, Massachusetts, and is known to take long walks in the Main Street area in Nashua, police said while searching for him.