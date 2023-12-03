New brewery, new Mexican restaurant coming to Boston, BBQ spot opens in Somerville

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between November 27 and December 3, 2023.

Hook + Line Opens in Boston's Seaport District

A new seafood restaurant and market has come to the Boston waterfront.

Drawdown Brewing Opens in Jamaica Plain in Early December

A new brewery and taproom is just about ready to debut.

Pancho's Taqueria Opens in Roxbury

Apair of Mexican restaurants that briefly dropped down to one now has two locations once again.

Wade BBQ Opens in the Former Littleburg Space in Somerville's Union Square

A new barbecue spot has come to Somerville, taking over the space where a restaurant offering vegan Mediterranean fare had been until closing this spring.

Charlie's on Main to Open in New Location in Stoneham

A suburban pizzeria that lost its home due to a fire last year is being reborn in a new location one town away.

