boston restaurant talk

New brewery, new Mexican restaurant coming to Boston, BBQ spot opens in Somerville

Here's a look at this week's food news from Boston Restaurant Talk

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Drawdown Brewing & Pancho's Taqueria

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between November 27 and December 3, 2023.

Hook + Line Opens in Boston's Seaport District
A new seafood restaurant and market has come to the Boston waterfront.
Full Story

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Drawdown Brewing Opens in Jamaica Plain in Early December
A new brewery and taproom is just about ready to debut.
Full Story

Pancho's Taqueria Opens in Roxbury
Apair of Mexican restaurants that briefly dropped down to one now has two locations once again.
Full Story

Wade BBQ Opens in the Former Littleburg Space in Somerville's Union Square
A new barbecue spot has come to Somerville, taking over the space where a restaurant offering vegan Mediterranean fare had been until closing this spring.
Full Story

Local

melissa tremblay 15 mins ago

Murder trial begins in 1988 railyard killing of 11-year-old NH girl

forecast 18 mins ago

Tuesday will be cooler with more clouds than sun

Charlie's on Main to Open in New Location in Stoneham
A suburban pizzeria that lost its home due to a fire last year is being reborn in a new location one town away.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us