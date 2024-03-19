New brewery opens in Boston's northern suburbs

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new brewery and taproom has very quietly opened in the northern suburbs of Boston.

According to its Instagram page, Hannah's Brewing Co. is now open in Melrose, moving into a space on Main Street toward the southern edge of the downtown area. Posters within the Instagram page indicate that the beers initially offered include an ale, Irish stout, American amber, hazy IPA, west coast DIPA, and Belgian pale ale. Their website is currently not fully functional, so little information on the place is known at this point in time (check back for updates as they come in).

The address for Hannah's Brewing Co. is 364 Main Street, Melrose, MA, 02176. Its website will be at https://www.hannahsbrewingco.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/hannahsbrewingco/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)