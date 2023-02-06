New Details in Easton Standoff: Woman Killed by Police IDed, More on Her Weapon

A 56-year-old woman died after being shot by police at an Easton, Massachusetts, home on Sunday in an ordeal that began as a well-being check, Bristol County prosecutors said as they released new details in a preliminary update to their ongoing investigation.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office also announced the name of the woman who died, identifying her as Marianne Griffiths.

Prosecutors said that someone from Ashland called 911 at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, asking that first responders check on his mom in Easton, who had told him she injected herself with a dangerous amount of insulin in an attempt to kill herself.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office confirmed it is investigating the shooting that involved a member of the Easton Police Department.

Easton police responded to 32 Spooner Street, and found Griffiths with other family members. Prosecutors in a news release said that after a "brief discussion with her, she ran downstairs and threatened that she would shoot the police and herself."

Police got the others out of the house and went outside the home, the release said, before Griffiths went back upstairs, approached the entry way of the home and pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the officers outside the home, prosecutors said.

That's when authorities said that an Easton officer fired one shot and retreated to cover. Prosecutors said that Griffiths was hit in the chest and died, and was pronounced dead on scene.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.

Officers said it turned out Griffiths was actually armed with a pump-action BB gun.

The woman had been dealing with "long-term mental health issues and suicidal ideation," prosecutors said that preliminary information has indicated.

The officer who was involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, per department protocol. The officer's name has not been released.

An investigation remained ongoing.

Additional details have not been released.