New Details: Suspect Accused of Breaking Into Home, Staring at Woman While She Slept

Boston police have released a composite photo of a suspect accused of breaking into a Brighton bedroom and staring at a woman as she slept. Police say the suspect may also be connected to several other break-ins in the area.

Boston police said they received a call just before 4 a.m. for a report of a breaking and entering an apartment on Bellvista Road in the city's Brighton neighborhood. When they arrived, a woman who lived there told officers that she woke up to an unknown man inside her bedroom.

Boston Police Department

She said the man was "just staring down at her" while she slept. She said when she confronted the man about what he was doing in her bedroom, he started speaking in a language she didn't recognize. The man then ran out of her bedroom and left her apartment through the rear door.

"He kind of looked like he was in a trance like he was surprised that I was awake," the victim told NBC10 Boston.

She screamed and chased him out of the room, calling for her roommate to call 911.

The victim told police she didn't know the suspect. She described him as being in his 20s or 30s, about 5'6" tall with a slim build. He was wearing a dark fleece sweater and dark colored jeans.

"He wasn’t brandishing a weapon, like he didn’t seem to have anything, he just looked surprised and ran," the victim said.

Officers checked the apartment windows but did not find any signs of forced entry. They did notice an outdoor chair that was removed from the rear patio and placed below the woman's bedroom window.

The woman told police she had caught someone looking through her window about a month ago. The officers said they helped the woman lock her windows and advised her to lock her door and get some security cameras.

The victim did not require medical attention, police said. She said she no longer feels safe in her own home, and plans to get deadbolt locks.

Police said they are also looking into two other incidents where a male suspect was spotted lurking on fire escapes - one near 1412 Commonwealth Avenue around 11:55 p.m. on March 14, and another near 6 Camelot Court in Brighton around 12:25 a.m. on March 15.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the suspect from the composite photo or who has any information on the case is asked to call contact D-14 Detectives at 617-343-4256. Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).