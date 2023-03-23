Local

antisemitism

New England Had Record Number of Antisemitic Incidents Last Year, ADL Says

The number of incidents in Massachusetts, 152, was up 41% from 2021 and was the sixth most in the country, after New York, California, New Jersey, Florida and Texas, according to the Anti-Defamation League

By Irvin Rodriguez

A file photo showing the word "anti-Semitism" highlighted in a dictionary.
Getty Images, File

New England saw a record number of antisemitic incidents last year, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League.

The 204 incidents, including harassment, assault and vandalism, recorded in the advocacy group's annual audit was a 32% increase from 2021 and the highest total of incidents in New England ever, ADL New England said. Every New England state besides Vermont saw an increase.

Nationally, there was a 36% increase in antisemitic incidents from 2021 to 2022, but Maine and Massachusetts had increases that surpassed that figure — the number of incidents in Massachusetts, 152, was up 41% from 2021 and was the sixth most in the country, after New York, California, New Jersey, Florida and Texas, according to the ADL.

“The continuing increase in antisemitic incidents in the region and across the country should dispel, once and for all, the myth that antisemitism is a problem of the past,” said Peggy Shukur, the interim regional director for ADL New England, in a statement.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The incidents reported in 2022 happened at a wide variety of locations in the region, according to the report, such as:

  • Jewish institutions and schools: 23
  • Non-Jewish K-12 schools: 53
  • College campuses: 15
  • Public areas (parks/streets/transit/buildings): 68
  • Private businesses and retail establishments: 19
  • Homes: 20
New England experienced a stark rise in white supremacist propaganda, according to the local chapter of the Anti-Defamation League.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Defamation League reported that New England also saw an "astounding" increase in white supremacist incidents last year. While the nation saw a 38% increase in such incidents from 2021 to 2022, New England had a 96% increase.

More on antisemitism in New England

antisemitism Dec 8, 2022

Combatting Hate and Keeping Greater Boston's Jewish Community Safe

stoneham Nov 1, 2022

‘Disgraceful, Horrific': Antisemitic Messages on Stoneham Lawn Being Investigated

This article tagged under:

antisemitismMassachusettsNew England
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us