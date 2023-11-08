New England Revolution

New England Revolution lose home match, swept out of playoffs by Philadelphia Union

New England lost a home playoff match outright for the first time in team history. The Revs had recorded 13 wins and six draws in their last 19 MLS playoff matches in Foxborough.

By Associated Press

MLS
USA TODAY Sports

Chris Donovan scored in the 79th minute and goalkeeper Andre Blake recorded his third career playoff clean sheet as the Philadelphia Union beat the 10-man New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (16-9-10) swept the best-of-three series with New England (15-10-10) to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals against Supporters' Shield winner Cincinnati.

Donovan, who entered in the 67th minute, redirected Jack McGlynn's free kick for the game winner. Blake made three saves.

New England midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye was given a red card in the 45th minute after stepping on Dániel Gazdag. The decision came after a VAR check for violent conduct.

Philadelphia won a road match in the MLS playoffs for the first time in club history. The Union had lost its first four before drawing 3-3 at LAFC in the 2023 MLS Cup final, only to lose on penalties.

SHORTHANDED

Major League Soccer suspended Philadelphia defender Kai Wagner on Tuesday for three matches for violating the league’s on-field anti-discrimination policy after the league launched an investigation into whether he used a racial slur against a Revolution player. Wagner began serving the penalty on Wednesday.

Philadelphia was also without striker Julián Carranza due to an injury.

