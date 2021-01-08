New Hampshire AG Delegates Job to Deputy During Supreme Court Nomination

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald is stepping back from his job while his nomination to lead the state Supreme Court is pending.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu nominated MacDonald as chief justice on Thursday for a second time.

In 2019, the Democratic-led Executive Council voted against his confirmation, but Republicans now hold a 4-1 majority.

MacDonald said Friday he has delegated duties to Deputy Attorney General Jane Young, who will serve as acting attorney general.

"This delegation is effective immediately and, unless I direct otherwise, will terminate upon final disposition of the nomination by the Governor and Council," MacDonald said in a statement.

If confirmed, he would succeed Chief Justice Robert Lynn, who returned in August 2019.