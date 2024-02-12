New Hampshire

New Hampshire man charged with murder of half-brother

Jesse James Sullivan, 31, is accused in the shooting death of 19-year-old Zackary Sullivan in Concord

By Thea DiGiammerino

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A New Hampshire man has been charged with murder in the death of his half-brother last month.

Jesse James Sullivan, 31, is accused in the shooting death of 19-year-old Zackary Sullivan in Concord, the New Hampshire, the Attorney General's Office said Monday. Jesse Sullivan is charged with second-degree murder and falsifying evidence.

Officials say police responded to a shooting on Garvins Falls Road around 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 16 and found Zackary Sullivan with a gunshot wound to the neck. Jesse Sullivan is accused of recklessly causing his death by shooting him. He is also accused of throwing away the handgun he used.

Jesse Sullivan is charged with second-degree murder and falsifying evidence. He is in custody and expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Concord Circuit Court.

