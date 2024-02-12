New Hampshire

Mass. woman charged with DWI, driving wrong way on I-93 in NH

Nicole Plummer, 33, of Lowell, is charged with reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated

NH State Police

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire early Monday morning while drunk.

Nicole Plummer, 33, of Lowell, is charged with reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

New Hampshire State Police said they received reports around 2:20 a.m. Monday of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-93 in Salem., heading northbound in the southbound lanes from the New Hampshire-Massachusetts state line.

A state police trooper was able to get north of the vehicle, just south of Exit 4, where he deployed stop sticks. The stop sticks deflated three tires on the vehicle, which forced it into a slow roll, where it was then intercepted by additional state police troopers and officers from the Londonderry Police Department.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Following a roadside investigation, Plummer was taken into custody. She is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Trooper William Moran at 603-223-4381 or email him at William.J.Moran@dos.nh.gov.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Feb 9

Marine from NH among 5 killed in California helicopter crash

New Hampshire Feb 8

Former NH corrections officer charged with murder after patient's death in psych unit at state prison

car crash Feb 1

Police ID man killed in crash that closed I-93 south in NH

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us