New Market Basket store opening in NH's White Mountains Region

A new Market Basket grocery store is coming to New Hampshire -- this one in the White Mountains Region.

The grocery story chain posted an announcement on Facebook on Sunday saying that its new North Conway store -- located at 80 Barnes Road -- will be opening on Friday, Oct. 27, at 7 a.m.

"GRAND OPENING The wait is finally over – our North Conway store will be opening this Friday, October 27th at 7AM! We hope to see you there," the post read.

The new store will be Market Basket's northernmost location. Currently, the store located the furthest north is in Plymouth, New Hampshire, with the recently-opened Westbrook, Maine, location a close second.

The North Conway store will be the company's 94th location across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island.