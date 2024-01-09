New Massachusetts financial aid program aims to support undocumented students

The Healy-Driscoll administration has launched a new Massachusetts-based financial aid program aimed at undocumented college students.

The Massachusetts Application for State Financial Aid allows currently-enrolled undocumented college students whose immigration status renders them ineligible to receive Free Application for State Financial Aid (FAFSA) benefits to apply for in-state need-based aid for the first time.

In July, Massachusetts passed the Tuition Equity Law, granting undocumented students access to state financial aid and in-state tuition rates at all public colleges and universities in Massachusetts. The new guidelines took effect at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

The law expanded the qualifications for eligible recipients of in-state financial aid to “High School Completers,” or those who have completed at least three years of high school in Massachusetts and earned a high school diploma or diploma equivalent.

The 2023-24 MASFA form is meant to supplement the financial opportunities afforded by the Tuition Equity Law and is based on the 2023-24 FAFSA application. Those who are currently enrolled in an institution of higher education are encouraged to apply to have their accounts credited for any tuition bills they paid after July 1, 2023.

Advocates say the program will help improve tuition equity in the state and break down the barriers to higher education.

Those looking to be reimbursed for the 2023-24 school year should apply by June 30. The priority deadline is May 1.

An updated MASFA form for the 2024-25 school year is due to be released by the Department of Higher Education in the early winter or late spring and will be based on the data provided in the 2024-25 FAFSA form.

Students can access the 2023-24 application form at mass.edu/MASFA.