New MBTA union agreement aimed at boosting employee numbers

A new agreement between the MBTA and its largest labor union is aimed at retaining employees at the public transit agency, with state, transit and union leaders set to formally announce details on the deal Wednesday morning.

The labor agreement — made between the MBTA and Boston Carmen’s ATU Local 589 — is for four years and, according to a news release, includes overall pay bumps as well as targeted increases for jobs that are hard to hire for. It also includes improvements to bathroom access, bereavement tine and clarity around rider assault.

The goals of the agreement — "shoring up MBTA workforce numbers and ensuring the availability of quality service for all riders," a news release said.

Wednesday's media availability to formally announce the new agreement is expected to feature remarks from Gov. Maura Healey, MassDOT Secretary Gina Fiandaca, union president Jim Evers, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, as well as a union worker named Alix Gaston.

The remarks are scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m.