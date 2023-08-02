Local

mbta

New MBTA union agreement aimed at boosting employee numbers

Leaders at Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 are praising "the new administration in its efforts to listen to frontline workers"

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new agreement between the MBTA and its largest labor union is aimed at retaining employees at the public transit agency, with state, transit and union leaders set to formally announce details on the deal Wednesday morning.

The labor agreement — made between the MBTA and Boston Carmen’s ATU Local 589 — is for four years and, according to a news release, includes overall pay bumps as well as targeted increases for jobs that are hard to hire for. It also includes improvements to bathroom access, bereavement tine and clarity around rider assault.

The goals of the agreement — "shoring up MBTA workforce numbers and ensuring the availability of quality service for all riders," a news release said.

Wednesday's media availability to formally announce the new agreement is expected to feature remarks from Gov. Maura Healey, MassDOT Secretary Gina Fiandaca, union president Jim Evers, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, as well as a union worker named Alix Gaston.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The remarks are scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m.

More MBTA news

Ashland Jul 31

Ashland MBTA Station to close down this fall for major repairs

mbta Jul 28

MBTA announces partial closures in multiple lines that begin on Saturday

This article tagged under:

mbta
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us