New Orange Line Trains Temporarily Taken Out of Service

The MBTA expects to return the trains to service later in the week

By Melissa Buja

NBC10 Boston

More than six months after introducing the new Orange Line trains, the MBTA has announced it is temporarily pulling them out of service.

The MBTA made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter, saying that inspectors identified a maintenance issue and the trains were expected to be back in service later in the week.

The public transportation agency first introduced the new Orange Line trains in August. The intent is to replace the entire line of 152 trains by the end of 2022 while adding 30,000 new seats to the system.

The new additions are more spacious and have wider doors and updated safety features, according to the MBTA.

Since introducing the new trains, various ones have been pulled from service. In December, "uncommon" noises were being caused by a faulty "wear pad" at the spot where the vehicle body interfaces with the truck that holds the wheels, according to MBTA officials.

MBTA officials said pulling the new trains was not expected to impact service for commuters.

