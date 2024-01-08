New Hampshire

NH firefighters rescue dog that fell into well during Sunday's snowstorm

Arlo the German Shepherd is reportedly doing well

By Marc Fortier

Kingston NH Fire Department

Firefighters in New Hampshire rescued a dog that fell into a well during Sunday's snowstorm.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, the Plaistow Fire Department said they responded to Kingston at the request of that town's fire department to assist with the rescue of a dog that had fallen into a well.

A large German Shepherd named Arlo had fallen about 20-25 feet down a well after the lid was displaced by a snowplow, landing in two feet of water.

After a few unsuccessful rescue attempts, a tripod was eventually used to lower a member of the Kingston Fire Department into the hole, and he was able to successfully safely retrieve the dog.

Fire officials said the dog was reunited with its owners and is reportedly doing well at the nearby Mitchell Animal Hospital.

"To say I am proud of my Firefighters, our mutual aid system and the ability to successfully work with every Kingston department for the common good is amazing," Kingston Fire Chief Graham Pellerin said on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone who assisted this evening.

Kingston police and public works also assisted with the rescue operation.

