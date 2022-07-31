NH Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Outside Convenience Store

A 27-year-old New Hampshire man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a Jeep in front of a convenience store in Fitzwilliam.

New Hampshire State Police identified the motorcyclist as Alexander Barbur, of Troy, NH.

State troopers and Fitzwilliam police officers responded to Route 12, in front of the Bottoms Up Discount Beverage, for a reported fatal motor vehicle crash around 1:42 p.m. Sunday. Barbur was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Barbur's Kawasaki ZX600R motorcycle was traveling northbound when it collided with a Jeep Compass that was turning left into the Bottom's Up driveway from the southbound lane of travel.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as 59-year-old Patricia Lichwell, of Berlin, Massachusetts, was not injured in the collision, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the motorcycle was excessively speeding while passing other vehicles prior to the crash, police said.

The crash, including its cause, remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is urged to contact Trooper Zachary Bernier at 603-223-3790, or by email at Zachary.S.Bernier@dos.nh.gov.