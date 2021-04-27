NH to Open Up 4,500 New J&J Vaccine Appointments This Sunday

Three vaccine sites in New Hampshire will provide 4,500 additional Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Sunday, Governor Sununu announced today.

Appointments will be available to those over 18 years old from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Concord, Nashua and Newington clinics.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Those with later scheduled appointments may reschedule their appointment to this Sunday using their Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface accounts.

No walk-in appointments will be available, the governor's office said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available to individuals 18 years of age and older.

Residents can also register for appointments using the state's website.

Use of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine resumed last week in many states after federal health agencies lifted the pause of its use.