Local

J&J vaccine

NH to Open Up 4,500 New J&J Vaccine Appointments This Sunday

Appointments will be available to those over 18 years old from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Concord, Nashua and Newington clinics.

By Staff Reports

SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Three vaccine sites in New Hampshire will provide 4,500 additional Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Sunday, Governor Sununu announced today. 

Appointments will be available to those over 18 years old from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Concord, Nashua and Newington clinics. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Those with later scheduled appointments may reschedule their appointment to this Sunday using their Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface accounts.

No walk-in appointments will be available, the governor's office said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available to individuals 18 years of age and older.

Residents can also register for appointments using the state's website.

Use of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine resumed last week in many states after federal health agencies lifted the pause of its use.

More local news

Somerville 1 hour ago

Somerville Announces New Reopening Guidelines

Maine 1 hour ago

Maine Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate, Effective Immediately

This article tagged under:

J&J vaccineCOVID-19New Hampshire
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us