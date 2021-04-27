NH to Open Up 4,500 New J&J Vaccine Appointments This Sunday

Three vaccine sites in New Hampshire will provide 4,500 additional Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Sunday, Governor Sununu announced today.
Appointments will be available to those over 18 years old from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Concord, Nashua and Newington clinics.
Those with later scheduled appointments may reschedule their appointment to this Sunday using their Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface accounts.
No walk-in appointments will be available, the governor's office said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available to individuals 18 years of age and older.
Residents can also register for appointments using the state's website.
Use of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine resumed last week in many states after federal health agencies lifted the pause of its use.