Nikki Haley to Speak in New Hampshire on Wednesday

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be in New Hampshire on Wednesday as she continues her 2024 campaign.

Haley — a former governor of South Carolina — will be the featured speaker of Politics & Eggs Wednesday morning at Saint Anselm College's New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester. The event is being held from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

The former US Ambassadors to the United Nations announced her intent to run for president in February.