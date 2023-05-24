Nikki Haley to Speak in New Hampshire on Wednesday

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be in New Hampshire on Wednesday as she continues her 2024 campaign.
Haley — a former governor of South Carolina — will be the featured speaker of Politics & Eggs Wednesday morning at Saint Anselm College's New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester. The event is being held from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
The former US Ambassadors to the United Nations announced her intent to run for president in February.
