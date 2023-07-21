North End restaurant vying to keep liquor license as owner is wanted for shooting

Monica's Trattoria in Boston's North End has its liquor license on the line as its manager is accused of attempted murder, and now the restaurant is asking the city's licensing board to transfer the license to another manager.

Monica's has been in business for more than 20 years and now it's trying to replace its troubled owner and manager in order to retain its liquor license.

The Boston Licensing Board met on Thursday with the restaurant's lawyer to discuss the issue, after the current owner and manager — Patrick Mendoza — has been on the run for the last nine days.

Mendoza has been accused of attempted murder after police say he tried shooting a man he's had a feud with for years. The incident happened last week outside of Modern Pastry on Hanover Street.

One of the rules of the licensing board is for the current license holder and manager to be present during the hearings, otherwise the license can be revoked. Monica's Trattoria, through its lawyers, is now requesting the board grant a transfer of license to assistant manager Amanda McQueen.

However, the board has taken issue with the fact that Mendoza, who appointed McQueen to her current position, may be making business decisions while evading police.

"I’m grappling with whether or not I’m comfortable with the restaurant remaining open in the absence of an approved manager of record," licensing board chair Kathleen Joyce said.

The restaurant will now have to provide more information on McQueen's qualifications by the end of the day on Friday, while it tries to finish filing an application for the liquor license change.

“What has been a successful family business should not be penalized at this point by putting people out of work and having his family go without income," William Ferullo said, who is an attorney for Monica's Trattoria.