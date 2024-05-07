Man charged in Cape Cod stabbing that left victim with life-threatening injuries

A 62-year-old man is fighting for his life after being stabbed Tuesday at his Cape Cod home, according to police.

Officers in Barnstable, Massachusetts, responded to 911 calls reporting the stabbing on Old Stage Road shortly before 4 p.m.

Police found the man had been stabbed multiple times. He was airlifted to a hospital in Rhode Island with life-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old man who is known to the victim was taken into custody, police said, adding that the incident is not random.

The suspect's name has not been released, but police say he will be arraigned Wednesday at Barnstable District Court on charges of armed assault to murder; assault and battery on a person over 60; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.

The man is being held without bail pending his arraignment.

Police said earlier that part of Old Stage Road was closed during an active investigation.

No further information was immediately available.