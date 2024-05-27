Number of events being held across Massachusetts to commemorate Memorial Day

More than 37,000 American flags are on display at the Boston Common in observance of Memorial Day.

It's a tradition that began in 2010. This marks the 15th year that dozens of volunteers drilled holes in the ground to put up the flag display near the soldiers and sailors monument. They did it last Thursday during a dedication ceremony when families of those who have died in wars since 9/11 read the names of their loved ones. The flags will stay on display until 5:30 p.m. Monday and then they will be packed up for next year's Memorial Day weekend.

Monday, there are also other events happening across Massachusetts to honor the fallen.

There will be a ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon where Gov. Maura Healey will be giving an address and participating in a wreath-laying ceremony with Jon Santiago, the executive office of veterans services secretary.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will attend a number of events Monday. She will give remarks at the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial Park wreath laying in the South End; she will talk at the annual Memorial Day service at Evergreen Cemetery in Brighton; and she will speak at the Gardens Cemetery service in West Roxbury.

The City of Everett is hosting their annual service at the Gold Star Pavilion at Glenwood Cemetery and it will include remarks from Mayor Carlo DeMaria, State Sen. Sal DiDomenico, State Rep. Joe McGonagle, and a keynote address by an Air Force veteran.

Over in Cambridge, there will be a ceremony on the common. The mayor, vice mayor, and City Counselor Ayesha Wilson will be there. The observance will be emceed by acting City of Cambridge DVS Director Cynthia Harris.

The Travis Manion Foundation, one of the nation's leading veteran service organizations, will be hosting the Honor Project -- an annual effort to honor fallen military service members on Memorial Day Weekend at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Buzzards Bay.

Cities and towns across the state are also holding their own Memorial Day parades.