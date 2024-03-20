Officials search for patient missing from New Hampshire Hospital

Authorities are looking for a patient missing from New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, New Hampshire.

Nyabungye Tembasi, 31, is a longtime patient and not considered a danger to the community, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. He left the Clinton Street campus late Tuesday and never returned. Officials believe he eloped - or left without a proper discharge.

New Hampshire Hospital is a state-run psychiatric hospital for adults. It is located on a large campus with more than a hundred acres of land.

Tembasi's supervision status did allow him less restrictive movement around the Hugh Gallen State Office Park campus. DHHS officials said he was walking around outside, as allowed, before he disappeared. He is around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black jacket and black sneakers with white trim.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information on Tembasi's whereabouts is asked to call the State Office Complex Police Dispatch at (603) 271-5555.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.