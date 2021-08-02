One Dead, Several Injured After Violent Night in Providence

One woman was killed and several people seriously injured after police said they responded to multiple violent crimes in Providence, Rhode Island, early Monday morning.

WJAR reports that police responded to a stabbing at Broad and Fricker streets at 1:45 a.m. The victim was brought to Rhode Island with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Approximately 30 minutes later at Union Avenue, police responded to a second stabbing. That victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Then at 3:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting on Olney Street that Providence police Maj. David Laptain said left a woman in her 20s dead.

Police also responded to another shooting 15 minutes later on Reservoir Avenue. Five people were shot, police said, and all were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made in connection with any of the incidents.