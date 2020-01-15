One Person Dead After Rochester Car Crash

Local
A car crash in Rochester, New Hampshire left one 30-year-old man dead early Wednesday morning.

By Abby Vervake

Glenn Patch was traveling south on North Main Street in Rochester, New Hampshire when his 2012 Jeep Rubicon veered across the northbound lane, according to the Rochester Police Department. After striking a parked 2001 Ford Escape, his Jeep rolled over.

At approximately 3:26 a.m., Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, and Frisbie EMS responded to the accident. Patch was transported from the scene to Frisbie Memorial Hospital where we was pronounced dead. Other than the parked Ford Escape, no other vehicles or people were involved in the accident.

North Main Street closed for a two-hour on-scene investigation, but has since reopened. The accident remains under investigation.

Rochester Police request that anyone who may have witnessed the crash call them at 603-330-7128, case #20-36-AC.

