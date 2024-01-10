One year later, the search continues for missing Brookfield woman

Wednesday marks one year since a Brookfield, Massachusetts, woman went missing and the search for her actively continues.

Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen on Jan. 10, 2023, in Brookfield, near the Lewis Field on Main Street.

Three days later, Tee was reported missing by her family members, according to Massachusetts State Police.

After her disappearance, police said they did an extensive search in the surrounding area for the 35-year-old, including by using helicopters, drones, K-9s and trained civilian search teams.

Last month, police returned to Brookfield and continued the ground search for Tee, state police said.

"The police have continued to follow up on all investigative leads and tips in this case. Investigators continue to receive tips regarding Ms. Tee's disappearance," state police said in a release Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the case should call the dedicated Brittany Tee tip line at 508-453-7589 or by email WorcesterDAUnresolved@mass.gov. Tips can be left anonymous.