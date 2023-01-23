Water Search Planned This Week for Missing Brookfield Woman Brittany Tee

A water search for missing Brookfield, Massachusetts, woman Brittany Tee is likely to happen on Tuesday, weather permitting, according to state police.

The 35-year-old woman has not been seen since Jan. 10. Tuesday will mark two weeks since her last reported sighting.

On Saturday, authorities orchestrated a large search for Tee that covered more than 250 acres. The operation was conducted in a large wooded area near her home and along Route 9 and Route 148.

Several agencies were involved in the search, including state police, Worcester and Holden police, the central Massachusetts and Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue, and trained civilian units.

Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield, Massachusetts, has been missing since January 10.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, state police said the day's search had concluded, without finding Tee or any evidence of her whereabouts.

Authorities are looking into whether Tee may be beyond the 3-mile radius they've been searching.

Investigators released several new photos of Tee on Thursday. Three of the new images were taken from surveillance footage on Jan. 6, just days before she was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday walking away from the home where she was staying on Main Street toward Lewis Field.

Tee is described as about 5-foot-6 with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line that was set up at 508-453-7589.