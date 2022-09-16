Local

orange line

Orange Line Work 96% Done, MBTA Says

The Orange Line's historic shutdown by the MBTA began Aug. 19, and in its place, shuttles have been traversing through Boston and other suburbs typically serviced by the transit line

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

The end of the Orange Line shutdown is almost here and on Friday the MBTA said the work was 96% complete.

In a video update posted Friday, the MBTA said it had 96% of the planned work complete and was also able to take advantage of the service stoppage to do some "opportunity" projects.

The shutdown is scheduled to end early next Monday. Over the weekend there will be final preparations and testing before the line reopens to riders.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Orange Line's historic shutdown by the MBTA began Aug. 19, and in its place, shuttles have been traversing through Boston and other suburbs typically serviced by the transit line. Crews have been working around the clock to complete five years' worth of track and signal replacement, along with maintenance and other projects during the 30-day period.

The Orange Line is scheduled to remain shut down until Sept. 19, and the MBTA says 66% of the work has been completed.

When service resumes, the majority of Orange Line trains on the rails will consist of new cars — double what the MBTA had running before the shutdown.

There will be other improvements as well, including upgraded lighting at stations and quicker trips thanks to upgraded rails and signaling systems.

But the shutdown has certainly caused some headaches for commuters and residents. Some people have even said their commutes into work have doubled in the train service's absence.

We asked regular Orange Line riders to show us their commutes throughout the shutdown.

Poftak said that Thursday, with Boston Public Schools students returning, was the busiest day the MBTA has seen since the shutdown began.

The work is part of the MBTA’s response to a safety Federal Transit Administration review following several problems and accidents that have led to injuries, and in one case, the death of a rider. The FTA released a scathing 90-page report two weeks ago that said the MBTA has for years prioritized capital projects over safety and maintenance.

More on the MBTA

driving Sep 11

Here's How Much Worse Traffic Has Been in Boston Since Labor Day

mbta 4 hours ago

MBTA Green Line D Branch Closures Begins Sept. 24

This article tagged under:

orange lineBostonmbtaSteve PoftakOrange Line Shutdown
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us