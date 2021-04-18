‘Outstanding Young Men': Pembroke Community Mourns 2 High School Grads Killed in Crash

The Pembroke community is mourning the loss of two well-known high school graduates who were killed Saturday in a tragic car crash.

The Plymouth County District Attorney identified the victims Sunday as Joseph Birolini, of Hanson, and William Hickey, of Pembroke, both 23.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The former classmates and hockey teammates were remembered on social media as "outstanding young men who positively impacted everyone around them."

The Pembroke High School hockey team shared links on its Twitter feed to two GoFundMe pages created to support the families of each of the young men, and asked people to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.

We lost two outstanding young men today who positively impacted everyone around them. Our condolences to the Birolini and Hickey families. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. #twobeautsgonetooearly #hockeygodswilltakecareofthem pic.twitter.com/39ShWKXSxM — Pembroke Hockey (@Pembhockey) April 17, 2021

Pembroke High School Principal Marc Talbot said that despite graduating a handful of years earlier, Birolini and Hickey had a tremendous impact on the school community.

"Our hearts are heavy today, as we mourn the passing of two tremendous Titans," Talbot said on Twitter. "While they may have graduated 5 years ago, Joe and Billy touched so many of our students and staff. On behalf of the entire PHS community, our condolences to the Birolini and Hickey families.

Our hearts are heavy today, as we mourn the passing of two tremendous Titans. While they may have graduated 5 years ago, Joe and Billy touched so many of our students and staff. On behalf of the entire PHS community, our condolences to the Birolini and Hickey families. — Marc Talbot (@Pembroke_Titans) April 17, 2021

People who knew Birolini and Hickey tell NBC10 Boston that the two were best friends and were always together. They were always the ones to make people laugh and were well-loved in the community.

According to investigators, the pair was traveling together east on Elm Street just before 1 a.m. when their Lexus SUV crossed the center line, left the roadway, struck a tree, rolled over and struck a utility pole before coming to a rest.

First responders rushed to 104 Elm Street after Pembroke police received several 911 calls reporting the single-vehicle crash around 12:57 a.m.

Hickey, who was driving, was found outside the vehicle. Biroloni was trapped inside and had to be freed by emergency responders.

Both were taken to South Shore Hospital where Birolini died from his injuries. Hickey later succumbed to his injures at the hospital around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, the DA said.

News of the former athletic standouts' deaths stunned the community south of Boston. Remembrances poured in on social media Saturday, while nearby Massachusetts' communities like Falmouth, Weymouth and Middleborough offered their condolences to Pembroke.

A memorial has been growing on Elm Street, with an abundance of flowers surrounding a hockey jersey.

The Pembroke Youth Hockey program said in a Facebook post on Saturday that Pembroke and surrounding communities had already raised close to $100,000 for the Birolini and Hickey families.

"It is with great sadness to share that we have lost 2 amazing Pembroke young men as a result of a tragic car accident in our town early this morning," the team said in a post. "Joey Birolini and Billy Hickey are both Pembroke Youth Hockey alumni. They were both part of the greatest PYH Peewee A team of all time, going 50-0 and winning the State Championship in 2011, and their team banner hangs at Hobomock rink 1."

Hickey was a senior student-athlete at Salem State University, ready to graduate in the spring with a Bachelor of Science in cartography and geographic information systems. He was remembered Sunday as a "well-respected and popular member of our Viking family, who excelled as a competitor on the ice, in the classroom, and as a leader in our community."

"As our community processes this immense loss, we send our deepest condolences to Billy's family, teammates, coaches, and friends," the school said in a statement.

Salem State's ice hockey coach Bill O'Neill raved about the 6'4" defenseman, saying he was the player you wanted on your team.

"Billy was such a tremendous human being. He strived to be the best in everything he did," O'Neill said. "You would want Billy on your team as he was the player that made everyone else better. You would want Billy to be part of your family, as you could trust him and his loyalty was unwavering. We all loved him and are devastated by the loss."

Credit: Salem State University

The district attorney said Sunday that a preliminary investigation indicates that speed and inclement weather may have been factors in the fatal crash.

An investigation by Massachusetts State Police detectives and Pembroke police is ongoing.