Nearly 100,000 without power across New England

Thousands of New Englanders lost power Thursday morning as a storm brought strong winds to the region overnight.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 11,420 customers without electricity as of 7 a.m.

New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a press release that about 14,000 customers in the state are without power.

“If you lose power, keep you and your family safe,” said Robert Buxton, Director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Practice power outage safety. Never run a generator indoors. If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 911.”

In Maine, 32,000 customers lost power, plus another 7,300 in Vermont.

Rhode Island and Connecticut weren't as hard hit, with 2,200 and 3,400 outages, respectively.

Numerous road closures are also in effect across New England on Thursday morning due to fallen trees and wires. You can see which areas are impacted at newengland511.org.