power outages

Nearly 100,000 without power across New England

An overnight storm brought strong winds to the region

By Marc Fortier

Eversource

Thousands of New Englanders lost power Thursday morning as a storm brought strong winds to the region overnight.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 11,420 customers without electricity as of 7 a.m.

New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a press release that about 14,000 customers in the state are without power.

“If you lose power, keep you and your family safe,” said Robert Buxton, Director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Practice power outage safety. Never run a generator indoors. If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 911.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In Maine, 32,000 customers lost power, plus another 7,300 in Vermont.

Vermont has 23,000 customers without power and Maine 2,100.

Rhode Island and Connecticut weren't as hard hit, with 2,200 and 3,400 outages, respectively.

Numerous road closures are also in effect across New England on Thursday morning due to fallen trees and wires. You can see which areas are impacted at newengland511.org.

More on the storm

forecast 3 hours ago

Cold, windy Thursday but mild temps return this weekend

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Strong winds knock down trees, utility poles across Mass.

This article tagged under:

power outages
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us