Strong winds knock down trees, utility poles across Mass.

The strong winds overnight knocked down trees across Massachusetts and left residents without power.

In Dover, a large tree blocked Farm Street Thursday morning after it fell on top of power lines, dragging them to the ground. Branches and debris was seen spread along the road.

Police blocked off portion of that busy road between Junction Street and Fox Run Road to keep drivers away.

This is just one of several examples of damage as winds continue to blow Thursday, causing wide-spread power outages across the state. More than 11,000 customers are currently without power.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The number is a lot smaller in Dover. There are 93 customers without electricity, or what equates to about 4% of the town.

In Boston, a tree was seen knocked down on City Hall Plaza.

NBC10 Boston A tree is seen down on Boston's City Hall Plaza on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

A home on Whitman Street in Hanson was reportedly damaged after a tree landed on it on Thursday. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Over in Westwood, it was similar scene. The high winds toppled a large tree on Nahantan Street. Overnight crews were seen cutting the downed tree to make sure it didn't impact the morning commute.

NBC10 Boston A crew member is seen cutting a large with a chainsaw on Nahantan Street on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation also reported downed power lines on Route 116 at Long Plain Road in Deerfield. The road remains closed.

Downed Power Lines in #Deerfield on RT-116 at Long Plain Rd. Road remains closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 29, 2024

In Gill, a utility pole was down on Route 2 westbound and eastbound at exit 54. The road was shut down in both directions, MassDOT said.

Utility Pole Down in #Gill on RT-2-WB, EB at Exit 54. Road remains closed in both directions. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 29, 2024

A tree and a utility pole were down on Route 28 northbound and southbound at Mill Street in North Reading, according to MassDOT. Both directions were closed and traffic was detoured off at Rt. 28 southbound.

Tree down/Utility Pole Down in #NorthReading on RT-28-NB, SB at Mill St. Both directions closed, traffic detoured off at RT-28SB Mill St exit. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 29, 2024

Utility crews are making the rounds to try to restore power. However, it could be a while before repairs are made and a cleanup begins.